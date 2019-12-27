Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

26 children found behind false wall at daycare center

CBS News Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Officers reported finding most of the children sweating, visibly dehydrated and with wet or soiled diapers.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Veuer - Published < > Embed
News video: Daycare Owner Charged After Allegedly Hiding Toddler Behind ‘False Wall’

Daycare Owner Charged After Allegedly Hiding Toddler Behind ‘False Wall’ 01:13

 Veuer’s Lenneia Batiste has more on a Colorado daycare owner who was arrested for allegedly hiding 26 toddlers behind a false wall.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Day Care Owner Carla Marie Faith Accused Of Keeping Children Behind False Wall [Video]Day Care Owner Carla Marie Faith Accused Of Keeping Children Behind False Wall

The Colorado Springs day care "Play Mountain Place" is the center of an investigation.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:28Published

Daycare Owner Accused Of Keeping 26 Young Children In 'Secret Room' [Video]Daycare Owner Accused Of Keeping 26 Young Children In 'Secret Room'

Officials investigating complaints about a day care in Colorado Springs found more than two dozen children -- all under the age of 3 -- behind a false wall that led to the basement of the owner's home.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:28Published


Recent related news from verified sources

26 children found behind false wall at Colorado daycare center

The owner of a Colorado daycare center and preschool faces criminal charges, including child abuse, following a six-week investigation. Carla Faith is accused of...
CBS News

Daycare owner arrested after kids found behind false wall

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado woman accused of hiding 26 children behind a false wall at her daycare center was arrested for investigation of...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.