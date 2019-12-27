Greater Seattle Child dies after medical emergency on plane headed to #Seattle from LAX https://t.co/i3wmh6r2fp 42 seconds ago Frances Altemus RT @CBSEveningNews: Young girl on Delta flight dies at Los Angeles Int'l Airport after suffering medical emergency shortly after takeoff, a… 8 minutes ago James Bailey RT @KTVU: Young girl dies after medical emergency on flight out of LAX. https://t.co/hF0cq6POq1 15 minutes ago #Q13FOX Child dies after medical emergency on Seattle-bound flight https://t.co/Ww4Qkdajfx https://t.co/Ey9k0HTMch 18 minutes ago KTVU Young girl dies after medical emergency on flight out of LAX. https://t.co/hF0cq6POq1 18 minutes ago KTAL NBC 6 News “Sadly, all efforts were futile and the child was beyond medical help,” the department said. https://t.co/s41AK2yvZC 24 minutes ago CBS Evening News Young girl on Delta flight dies at Los Angeles Int'l Airport after suffering medical emergency shortly after takeof… https://t.co/72mLP2EWwd 25 minutes ago 13WMAZ News 10-year-old girl dies on plane after medical emergency https://t.co/YSjsbwgZGv 49 minutes ago