Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Child dies after medical emergency on plane headed to Seattle from LAX

Seattle Times Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
The flight had left LAX around 5 p.m. but turned around so that the child could receive medical assistance. Efforts proved futile.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS2 LA - Published < > Embed
News video: Girl Dies After Suffering Medical Emergency Aboard Delta Plane At LAX

Girl Dies After Suffering Medical Emergency Aboard Delta Plane At LAX 01:38

 A girl died aboard a plane Thursday evening at Los Angeles International Airport from a medical em ergency. Cristy Fajardo reports.

Recent related news from verified sources

Young girl from Delta flight dies from medical emergency at LAX

The airline says the flight to Seattle returned to the airport shortly after takeoff due to the medical emergency
CBS News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GreaterSeaTac

Greater Seattle Child dies after medical emergency on plane headed to #Seattle from LAX https://t.co/i3wmh6r2fp 42 seconds ago

AltemusFrances

Frances Altemus RT @CBSEveningNews: Young girl on Delta flight dies at Los Angeles Int'l Airport after suffering medical emergency shortly after takeoff, a… 8 minutes ago

Baileyreport

James Bailey RT @KTVU: Young girl dies after medical emergency on flight out of LAX. https://t.co/hF0cq6POq1 15 minutes ago

Q13FOX

#Q13FOX Child dies after medical emergency on Seattle-bound flight https://t.co/Ww4Qkdajfx https://t.co/Ey9k0HTMch 18 minutes ago

KTVU

KTVU Young girl dies after medical emergency on flight out of LAX. https://t.co/hF0cq6POq1 18 minutes ago

NBC6News

KTAL NBC 6 News “Sadly, all efforts were futile and the child was beyond medical help,” the department said. https://t.co/s41AK2yvZC 24 minutes ago

CBSEveningNews

CBS Evening News Young girl on Delta flight dies at Los Angeles Int'l Airport after suffering medical emergency shortly after takeof… https://t.co/72mLP2EWwd 25 minutes ago

13wmaznews

13WMAZ News 10-year-old girl dies on plane after medical emergency https://t.co/YSjsbwgZGv 49 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.