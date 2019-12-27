Global  

Actor from Peloton ad gives real girlfriend exercise bike for Christmas

CBS News Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Many people did not like the way a Peloton ad showed a man giving his wife the exercise bike for the holidays. But, now, the actor who played the husband, Sean Hunter, is turning his role into reality. He gave his real girlfriend a Peloton for Christmas and posted a photo of them on Instagram, saying, "Here's hoping this goes over better the second time."
News video: 'Peloton Husband' Gives Real Girlfriend A Peloton Bike For Christmas

'Peloton Husband' Gives Real Girlfriend A Peloton Bike For Christmas 01:31

 CBS News' MoneyWatch reporter Naomi Ruchim has the latest chapter in the controversy.

