Actor from Peloton ad gives real girlfriend exercise bike for Christmas

Friday, 27 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

Many people did not like the way a Peloton ad showed a man giving his wife the exercise bike for the holidays. But, now, the actor who played the husband, Sean Hunter, is turning his role into reality. He gave his real girlfriend a Peloton for Christmas and posted a photo of them on Instagram, saying, "Here's hoping this goes over better the second time." 👓 View full article

