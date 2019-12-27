10-year-old girl dies from heart attack while on Seattle-bound plane

A 10-year-old girl died Thursday night while on a flight headed to Seattle. Delta flight 2423 departed Los Angeles Airport Thursday evening but the plane soon turned around over Santa Barbara and returned to LAX due to a medical emergency on the flight.

