Wake Forest, Michigan State Head To Yankee Stadium For Pinstripe Bowl

CBS 2 Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Dave Clawson and the Demon Deacons are 3 1/2-point underdogs to a Michigan State (6-6) team that had another down season under coach Mark Dantonio.
Fans feel mixed emotions about Spartans bowl game [Video]Fans feel mixed emotions about Spartans bowl game

Michigan State will play Wake Forest in the Pinstripe Bowl Game at Yankee stadium on Friday, Dec. 27.

Mark Dantonio says he plans to return in 2020 [Video]Mark Dantonio says he plans to return in 2020

Mark Dantonio said Tuesday he plans to return as Michigan State's head coach in 2020.

Wake Forest, Michigan State set for chilly Pinstripe Bowl

Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson attended the same college as members of the Steinbrenner family and even got to meet “The Boss.” That would be, of course,...
Seattle Times

Wake Forest, Michigan State set for chilly Pinstripe Bowl

Michigan State is trying to finish strong with a win against Wake Forest in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium
FOX Sports


alwilsonlsj

Al Wilson Couch: 3 quick takes on Michigan State's 27-21 win over Wake Forest in the Pinstripe Bowl https://t.co/L4gTUjmg5u via ⁦@LSJNews⁩ 8 seconds ago

Trevorhuff07

Trevor Huff RT @CFBHome: FINAL🚨 Michigan State takes down Wake Forest 27-21 in the #PinstripeBowl and finishes the season 7-6 overall. Very fun footb… 32 seconds ago

Wakefan77

Deac Freak RT @WakeFB: "We'll get back to the drawing board and attack next season with a vengeance." - Coach Clawson Story 📰: https://t.co/cmGw7QoEc… 1 minute ago

SpartyFans

Sparty Fans Watch: Highlights: Spartans Win Pinstripe Bowl | Michigan State vs Wake Forest | Nov. 27, 2019… https://t.co/Rav1wtDz2J 1 minute ago

CoachCarson

Coach Billy Carson Michigan State beats Wake Forest 27-21 in Pinstripe Bowl https://t.co/rGRwVZ9fbb https://t.co/UGZThd67aw 2 minutes ago

JordanManigoe

PIJ_Manigoe™🃏 RT @RedditCFB: Wake Forest was eligible to be selected by the Orange Bowl in place of Virginia since neither team was ranked and they were… 2 minutes ago

babgocubs

Brant Bednarz RT @ClayTravis: There should be a criminal investigation opened into the over not hitting in Michigan State-Wake Forest. Seven points in th… 2 minutes ago

WDBM

Impact 89FM | WDBM RT @luke_saccone4: Michigan State 27 Wake Forest 21 #Final #PinstripeBowl 2 minutes ago

