Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

‘The Weekly’: Confidential Videos Show Why Navy SEALs Reported Edward Gallagher

NYTimes.com Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Watch never-before-released video and confidential interviews with the Navy SEALs who accused Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher of war crimes.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Navy SEAL Reportedly Called Eddie Gallagher 'Freaking Evil'

Navy SEAL Reportedly Called Eddie Gallagher 'Freaking Evil' 00:52

 One of the Navy SEALs who testified against Eddie Gallagher reportedly called former platoon leader Eddie Gallagher “freaking evil.”

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Fired Navy Secretary Criticizes Trump For Meddling In Gallagher Case [Video]Fired Navy Secretary Criticizes Trump For Meddling In Gallagher Case

Richard Spencer was forced to resign as the Secretary of the Navy on Sunday for how he handled the Edward Gallagher case.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:43Published

Trump Says He Won't Let Navy Remove Edward Gallagher From SEALs [Video]Trump Says He Won't Let Navy Remove Edward Gallagher From SEALs

The Navy notified Gallagher Wednesday that a review board will look into whether to pull his SEAL status.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:07Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Confidential Videos Show Why Navy SEALs Reported Edward Gallagher

Watch never-before-released video and confidential interviews with the Navy SEALs who accused Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher of war crimes.
NYTimes.com Also reported by •CBS NewsMediaite

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.