Jerry Herman, Composer of ‘Hello, Dolly!’ and Other Hits, Dies at 88
His rich melodies with powerful lyrics, also heard in “Mame” and “La Cage aux Folles,” dazzled critics and kept audiences returning for more.
'Hello Dolly' Composer Jerry Herman Dead at 88. The award-winning composer died in Miami of pulmonary complications. Herman won the 1964 and 1983 Tony Awards for best musical for 'Hello Dolly' and 'La Cage aux Folles,' respectively. He was also a two-time Grammy winner for song of the year and cast... 'Hello Dolly' Composer Jerry Herman Dead at 88 01:06
