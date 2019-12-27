Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Jerry Herman, Composer of ‘Hello, Dolly!’ and Other Hits, Dies at 88

NYTimes.com Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
His rich melodies with powerful lyrics, also heard in “Mame” and “La Cage aux Folles,” dazzled critics and kept audiences returning for more.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: 'Hello Dolly' Composer Jerry Herman Dead at 88

'Hello Dolly' Composer Jerry Herman Dead at 88 01:06

 'Hello Dolly' Composer Jerry Herman Dead at 88. The award-winning composer died in Miami of pulmonary complications. Herman won the 1964 and 1983 Tony Awards for best musical for 'Hello Dolly' and 'La Cage aux Folles,' respectively. He was also a two-time Grammy winner for song of the year and cast...

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Jerry Herman, Composer of 'Mame,' 'Hello, Dolly!' & 'La Cage Aux Folles,' Dies at 88

Tony Award-winning composer Jerry Herman, who wrote the cheerful, good-natured music and lyrics for such classic shows as Mame, Hello, Dolly!...
Billboard.com

Broadway Musical Icon Jerry Herman Of ‘Mame,’ ‘Hello, Dolly!’ Fame, Dies At 88

Tony Award-winning composer Jerry Herman, who wrote the cheerful, good-natured music and lyrics for such classic shows as "Mame," "Hello, Dolly!" and "La Cage...
CBS 2


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.