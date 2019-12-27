Jerry Herman, Composer of ‘Hello, Dolly!’ and Other Hits, Dies at 88

Friday, 27 December 2019

His rich melodies with powerful lyrics, also heard in “Mame” and “La Cage aux Folles,” dazzled critics and kept audiences returning for more. 👓 View full article



