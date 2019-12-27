Global  

Boiled egg recall spreads to Walmart, Kroger, Costco and others

CBS News Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
A recall of hard-boiled eggs and egg salads linked to a deadly listeria outbreak has been expanded from Trader Joe's.
 Hard-boiled eggs from a production facility in Georgia have been recalled. The recall was initiated after the eggs were linked to an ongoing listeria outbreak. The recall spans products from over 30 brands sold at stores, reports Business Insider. Stores like Trader Joe's, Costco, Walmart, Kroger,...

