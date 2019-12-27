Boiled egg recall spreads to Walmart, Kroger, Costco and others

Hard-boiled eggs from a production facility in Georgia have been recalled. The recall was initiated after the eggs were linked to an ongoing listeria outbreak. The recall spans products from over 30 brands sold at stores, reports Business Insider. Stores like Trader Joe's, Costco, Walmart, Kroger,...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
JefferiesTV RT @CBSNews: Boiled egg recall spreads to Walmart, Kroger, Costco and ShopRite https://t.co/MHCtnZbph7 https://t.co/8XAK85FLJ1 15 minutes ago
Shirley Wesley Boiled egg recall spreads to Walmart, Kroger, Costco and ShopRite https://t.co/FCCqrW2ix0 21 minutes ago