Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck Claim They Were Groped By Tourists At Florida’s Disney World

cbs4.com Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
It seems that some tourists at Walt Disney World got a little 'handsy' with Mickey and friends this month.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Best Christmas Hotels at Walt Disney World | Taste and See Tampa Bay [Video]Best Christmas Hotels at Walt Disney World | Taste and See Tampa Bay

When it comes to celebrating the holidays, Walt Disney World knows how to bring the Christmas lights. We checked out some of the best Christmas displays at seven festive hotels around Disney World.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:19Published

How to Plan an Amazing Holiday Trip to Disney [Video]How to Plan an Amazing Holiday Trip to Disney

It’s time for the biggest holiday party of the year. This holiday season at Disney is like never before: star-studded performances, merry entertainment and much more. Check out what’s in store and..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 02:17Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Disney World Employees Say Patrons are Groping Them

There are new perils for Mickey, Minnie Mouse and Donald Duck ... patrons at Disney World are grabbing them, and in Minnie's case ... the assaulter had allegedly...
TMZ.com

Star-struck toddler gives hero, Minnie Mouse, an epic hug at Disney World

Two-year-old Mara Kate couldn't help but run into Minnie Mouse's arms when she met her at Disney World.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

bendypragnell

Bendypragnell Disney characters inappropriately touched at theme parks: Women who play Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and Donald Duck… https://t.co/LTZpIU3zLZ 2 minutes ago

agarrettABJ

Amanda Garrett Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and Donald Duck each filed police reports this month claiming they were inappropriately… https://t.co/b5S2NPQfLF 2 minutes ago

MetroUK

Metro The creep who pawed Minnie did so while posing for a photograph with his wife, it is claimed https://t.co/5pl5kldh6O 2 minutes ago

miceears

mouse RT @BhamHerald: Walt Disney World employees who portray Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and Donald Duck say tourists inappropriately touched the… 2 minutes ago

NBCDFW

NBC DFW Walt Disney World employees who portray Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and Donald Duck each filed police reports this m… https://t.co/BSzAtO5ZkY 2 minutes ago

WTRF7News

WTRF 7News Disney World employees who portray Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and Donald Duck have filed incident reports with poli… https://t.co/iviK3Z9Gyc 2 minutes ago

RECENTORG

Resistance Central RT @cfcpac: Disney characters inappropriately touched at theme parks: Women who play Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and Donald Duck file... htt… 3 minutes ago

cfcpac

CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 Disney characters inappropriately touched at theme parks: Women who play Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and Donald Duck… https://t.co/otYrSQB5WW 3 minutes ago

