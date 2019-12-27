Global  

Jeffrey Epstein's alleged madam Ghislaine Maxwell under FBI investigation

Friday, 27 December 2019
Ghislaine Maxwell, the longtime friend and alleged enabler of disgraced sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, is being investigated by the FBI, Reuters reported Friday. 
News video: FBI investigates Briton, others for Epstein links - sources

FBI investigates Briton, others for Epstein links - sources

 The FBI is investigating British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell and several other people linked to U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein, who killed himself while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, according to two law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation. Zachary Goelman reports.

Ghislaine Maxwell being investigated by FBI over Jeffrey Epstein links, report says

Probe reportedly includes 'people who facilitated' Epstein's alleged crimes
Independent

Who is Ghislaine Maxwell, the Epstein confidant under FBI investigation?

Accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein's death has led to mounting questions about his longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who Reuters reported on Friday is...
Reuters


