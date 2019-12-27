Global  

Islamic State Releases Christmas Video Claiming To Show Beheading Of Christians

Daily Caller Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
ISIS Releases Christmas Video Claiming To Show Beheading Of Christians
U.S. releases new images of Baghdadi raid [Video]U.S. releases new images of Baghdadi raid

The Pentagon on Wednesday released its first images from last weekend's commando raid in Syria that led to the death of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. Roger Fortuna reports.

Islamic State says it killed 11 Christians in Nigeria

Islamic State released a video purporting to show it killing 11 Christian men in Nigeria, saying it was part of a campaign to avenge the deaths of its leader Abu...
Reuters India

Nigeria condemns executions of captives held by extremists

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria’s government on Friday condemned extremists linked to the Islamic State group after a video circulated of 11 hostages, most of...
Seattle Times

2hellwevil

2HELLwithEVIL RT @DailyCaller: Islamic State Releases Christmas Video Claiming To Show Beheading Of Christians https://t.co/SR1rz7FJ8Y 23 minutes ago

WOTUSisme

WOTUS yet again...🇺🇸❌❌❌ RT @True_J_Stevens: 🇺🇸🇺🇸🃏💯 There are people here in our great United States that want to see this here. Look at this news article from The… 45 minutes ago

andrewdavidcleg

Andy Clegg RT @maddad0921: Islamic State Releases Christmas Video Claiming To Show Beheading Of Christians https://t.co/YiCf5B37hy via @dailycaller 2 hours ago

nemdy2004

village boy Islamic State Group In Nigeria, Releases A Video Claiming They Beheaded 11 Christian Hostages On Christmas Day… https://t.co/d04Bo69rH2 3 hours ago

jcvazzy

Julio Cesar Vazquez Islamic State Releases Christmas Video Claiming To Show Beheading Of Christians | The Daily Caller https://t.co/vsmi3TI6jo 4 hours ago

1Uresist

1883EKUMEKUresist RT @DonKlericuzio: Islamic State Wilayat Gharb Ifriqiyah #ISWAP releases images of it's spoils during Christmas Eve attack on Biu & neighbo… 4 hours ago

cbinflux

JT Badenov Islamic State Releases Christmas Video Claiming To Show Beheading Of Christians. Hussein Obama Smiles. https://t.co/zeG5ich7wU 5 hours ago

LindaBeyer11

linda beyer Islamic State Releases Christmas Video Claiming To Show Beheading Of Christians https://t.co/RDmLzlsx9y via @dailycaller 6 hours ago

