Federal judge to halt latest North Carolina voter ID law

CBS News Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
A federal court in North Carolina announced that next week, a judge will formally block a state law requiring photo identification to vote.
News video: Federal Court To Block North Carolina Voter ID Law

 A federal court is temporarily blocking a voter ID law.

Judge Shoots Down Los Angeles Law [Video]Judge Shoots Down Los Angeles Law

A federal judge has blocked the City of Los Angeles from enforcing one of its laws. The law requires contractors seeking to do business with the city to disclose their ties to the National Rifle..

North Alabama animal advocates say new federal animal cruelty law a 'step forward' [Video]North Alabama animal advocates say new federal animal cruelty law a 'step forward'

North Alabama animal advocates say new federal animal cruelty law a 'step forward'

Recent related news from verified sources

Federal judge to halt latest North Carolina voter ID mandate

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Republican attempts to require photo identification to vote in North Carolina are being thwarted again by judges hearing arguments that...
Seattle Times

Federal judge won’t undo Georgia voter purge

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge says he won’t undo Georgia’s efforts to remove more than 120,000 voters from its rolls. The judge ruled Friday that a voting...
Seattle Times


santafefran

Fran Walker RT @latimes: Federal judge to halt latest North Carolina voter ID mandate https://t.co/l0jxXbESCZ 18 seconds ago

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime #Federal #judge to halt latest North #Carolina voter #ID mandate - Dec 27 @ 11:15 PM ET https://t.co/HmyJqCcbuF 43 minutes ago

currentstatus

Current Status Federal judge to halt latest North Carolina voter ID law https://t.co/FCWOkvkewM 1 hour ago

PatHeibBrock

Patty Cake RT @GottaLaff: Federal judge to halt latest N Carolina voter ID mandate https://t.co/XzWj3M6R8h GOP attempts to require photo ID thwarted a… 1 hour ago

CandyRandy_DJ

Randall Hampton Federal judge to halt latest North Carolina voter ID mandate https://t.co/Z2D9gLB9tS 1 hour ago

