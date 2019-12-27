Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

12-foot, 998-Pound Great White Shark Tracked To South Florida Waters

cbs4.com Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
A 12-foot, 4-inch long great white shark that researchers have named Ironbound has been tracked to the waters south of Key Biscayne.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: Great White Shark Tracked To South Florida Waters

Great White Shark Tracked To South Florida Waters 00:34

 A 12-foot, 4-inch long great white shark that researchers have named Ironbound has been tracked to the waters south of Key Biscayne.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Great Whites Circle Boat and Feed on Whale [Video]Great Whites Circle Boat and Feed on Whale

Occurred on December 28, 2019 / Australia Info from Licensor: "On our way to our next fishing spot we came across a dead sperm whale just floating in the sea, we drove straight to it to and found 3..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 02:18Published

12-Foot Great White Shark 'Ironbound' Tracked Near Miami For Holidays [Video]12-Foot Great White Shark 'Ironbound' Tracked Near Miami For Holidays

A twelve-foot-long great white shark that researchers call “Ironbound” reportedly spent its holiday in the Miami area.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Great white shark washes up on Orewa beach

Great white shark washes up on Orewa beachA 2.7-metre female juvenile great white shark has washed up on Orewa beach after getting caught in a fishing net. Department of Conservation (DoC) marine...
New Zealand Herald


Tweets about this

GRITS1954

Nancy K RT @wis10: Simon Asnes hooked the massive 1,000-pound predator about three hours into the trip. https://t.co/ggvXl1iV5Y 28 minutes ago

wis10

WIS News 10 Simon Asnes hooked the massive 1,000-pound predator about three hours into the trip. https://t.co/ggvXl1iV5Y 33 minutes ago

NewsGrit

News Grit ‘Like Death Looking at You’: Massive 1,000 Pound, 13-Foot Great White Shark Caught Off South Florida Coast #NewsGrit https://t.co/RqvDSYPLV3 4 hours ago

wildcat2013

RocketRed A group of fishermen got the perfect start to 2020 when they managed to catch a 13-foot great white shark off the S… https://t.co/GvNml35jU7 9 hours ago

ArgyleTiger

Keith Gavigan 12-Foot, 998-Pound Great White Shark Tracked To South Florida Waters https://t.co/di3SF1usX5 15 hours ago

850WFTL

850 WFTL The shark was tagged and released back into the water https://t.co/52d5RHlVUW https://t.co/wQznWi3PR7 1 day ago

Katruns

Kat C. RT @wsvn: A massive 12-foot, almost 1,000 pound great white shark that researchers have named Ironbound has been tracked to the waters sout… 6 days ago

sojournimages

Learn to Code, BOOMER 12-Foot, 998-Pound Great White Shark Tracked To South Florida Waters https://t.co/ZzurjX8Yox 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.