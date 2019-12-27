Former radio host Don Imus dies at age 79

Friday, 27 December 2019 () Don Imus gained both fame and notoriety for his news-making interviews, edgy comedy bits, drug and alcohol problems, long-running feud with radio host Howard Stern, and his charity work for kids with cancer. In 2007, Imus faced public outrage and was fired by CBS after making racist comments. Health problems forced him to retire in 2018 after nearly 50 years on the air. Don Imus was 79 years old.
According to Politico.com, DJ Don Imus has died. Imus died in the early morning at Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in College Station, Texas. This is after being hospitalized since Christmas Eve,..
Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:41Published
Don Imus, the legendary host of "Imus in the Morning," died on Friday less than two years after retiring from decades as a successful broadcaster. FOXNews.com Also reported by •CBS News •Seattle Times •TMZ.com
Tweets about this
Denis McNamara RT @WFAN660: BREAKING: Radio legend, former WFAN host Don Imus dies. https://t.co/bg1nZyxQ99 https://t.co/SqNkqgktXL 6 seconds ago
Message to Mary RT @JackPosobiec: Don Imus, former Fox Business host and radio legend, dead at 79 | Fox Business https://t.co/c1tvsHUXs7 1 minute ago