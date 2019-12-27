Former radio host Don Imus dies at age 79

Friday, 27 December 2019 ( 44 minutes ago )

Don Imus gained both fame and notoriety for his news-making interviews, edgy comedy bits, drug and alcohol problems, long-running feud with radio host Howard Stern, and his charity work for kids with cancer. In 2007, Imus faced public outrage and was fired by CBS after making racist comments. Health problems forced him to retire in 2018 after nearly 50 years on the air. Don Imus was 79 years old.


