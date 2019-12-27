Global  

Former radio host Don Imus dies at age 79

CBS News Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Don Imus gained both fame and notoriety for his news-making interviews, edgy comedy bits, drug and alcohol problems, long-running feud with radio host Howard Stern, and his charity work for kids with cancer. In 2007, Imus faced public outrage and was fired by CBS after making racist comments. Health problems forced him to retire in 2018 after nearly 50 years on the air. Don Imus was 79 years old.
Don Imus Dead At Age 79

 Longtime radio personality Don Imus has died at the age of 79.

Legendary radio host Don Imus dies at age 79 after being hospitalized since Christmas Eve

Legendary radio personality Don Imus died Friday at the age of 79. He was hospitalized on Christmas Eve.
Don Imus, TV and radio personality, dies at 79

Don Imus, the legendary host of "Imus in the Morning," died on Friday less than two years after retiring from decades as a successful broadcaster.
