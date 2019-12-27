Global  

Anti-Semitic hate crimes up 50% in New York

CBS News Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
In New York City, more than half a dozen anti-Semitic attacks have been reported in the last week. Since last year, the number of such hate crime complaints has shot up more than 50% in New York. And with two days left to Hanukkah, New York police are on alert. Don Dahler reports.
News video: Midtown Attack Being Investigated As A Hate Crime

Midtown Attack Being Investigated As A Hate Crime 01:36

 CBS2's Nick Caloway has the latest on the attack in Midtown Manhattan being investigated as an anti-Semitic hate crime.

