Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Legendary Radio Personality Don Imus Dies At Age 79

CBS 2 Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Imus was the host of Imus in the Morning for nearly 50 years -- with the program getting its start in the late 1960s.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published < > Embed
News video: Don Imus, Longtime Controversial Radio Personality, Dies At 79 In Texas

Don Imus, Longtime Controversial Radio Personality, Dies At 79 In Texas 00:22

 Controversial radio personality Don Imus has died at the age of 79 in College Station, Texas.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Don Imus Dead At Age 79 [Video]Don Imus Dead At Age 79

Longtime radio personality Don Imus has died at the age of 79.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Legendary radio host Don Imus dies at age 79 after being hospitalized since Christmas Eve

Legendary radio personality Don Imus died Friday at the age of 79. He was hospitalized on Christmas Eve.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Chicago S-T

Don Imus Dead at 79

Don Imus -- the legendary yet controversial radio personality -- has died ... according to a family spokesperson. Imus reportedly died Friday at a hospital in...
TMZ.com Also reported by •FOXNews.comCBS NewsNPR

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.