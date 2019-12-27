Wreckage found of Hawaii tour helicopter reported missing with seven aboard

Friday, 27 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

The wreckage of a Hawaii sightseeing helicopter that went missing with seven people aboard was located on Friday on the island of Kauai , a day after contact with the chopper was lost during its tour of the famed Na Pali Coast, police said. 👓 View full article



