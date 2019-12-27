Global  

Navy SEALs describe "evil" conduct by Edward Gallagher

CBS News Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
We got a look today at chilling investigative interviews of Navy SEALs describing the actions of former platoon chief Edward Gallagher. He was acquitted of war crimes, including murder, and was cleared of any further punishment last month by President Trump. David Martin reports.
News video: Navy SEALs Who Turned In Edward Gallagher Call Him 'Psychopath' and 'Freaking Evil'

Navy SEALs Who Turned In Edward Gallagher Call Him 'Psychopath' and 'Freaking Evil' 01:07

 The Navy SEALs who accused their platoon leader of war crimes are speaking out, describing him in terms like “freaking evil,” “toxic,” and a “psychopath.”

NYT: Navy SEALS Describe Gallagher In Previously Unreleased Video [Video]NYT: Navy SEALS Describe Gallagher In Previously Unreleased Video

Navy SEALS described former Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher as &quot;evil&quot; and &quot;toxic&quot; in leaked interviews published by The New York Times.

Why Are Navy SEALS Mad At President Trump? [Video]Why Are Navy SEALS Mad At President Trump?

Navy SEAL Chief Edward Gallagher was tried for war crimes. President Donald Trump pardoned him. The pardon is not sitting well with Gallagher's fellow SEALS. A Navy SEAL condemned Trump's interference..

Navy SEALs call Edward Gallagher ‘evil’ in leaked videos

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Navy SEALs described their platoon leader, retired Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher, as “evil,” “toxic” and “perfectly OK...
Seattle Times

NYT: Navy SEALS Describe Gallagher In Previously Unreleased Video

NYT: Navy SEALS Describe Gallagher In Previously Unreleased VideoWatch Video"Evil," "psychopath" and "toxic." That's how some members of Alpha Platoon, SEAL Team 7 described their platoon leader to investigators in...
Newsy

