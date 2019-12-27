Navy SEALs describe "evil" conduct by Edward Gallagher
Friday, 27 December 2019 () We got a look today at chilling investigative interviews of Navy SEALs describing the actions of former platoon chief Edward Gallagher. He was acquitted of war crimes, including murder, and was cleared of any further punishment last month by President Trump. David Martin reports.
Navy SEAL Chief Edward Gallagher was tried for war crimes. President Donald Trump pardoned him. The pardon is not sitting well with Gallagher's fellow SEALS. A Navy SEAL condemned Trump's interference..