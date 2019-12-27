Global  

Sue Lyon, Star of ‘Lolita,’ Is Dead at 73

NYTimes.com Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
She was 14 when she was cast in the title role of Stanley Kubrick’s 1962 film of the Nabokov novel. It remained her best-known credit.
Sue Lyon, star of Stanley Kubrik's ‘Lolita’ film, dies at 73

Lyon starred in the controversial film about a middle-aged man's obsession with a young girl.
The Age

