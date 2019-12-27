Global  

Person fatally shot at Aurora’s Town Center mall, police say it’s “not a mass-shooter situation”

Denver Post Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Police are investigating the shooting death of a person inside the JCPenny store at the Town Center at Aurora mall around 4 p.m. Friday, police spokesman Anthony Camacho said.
News video: Press conference: One person injured in shooting at Aurora Town Center

Press conference: One person injured in shooting at Aurora Town Center 57:47

 One person was injured in a shooting at the Aurora Town Center Friday afternoon, police said.

Hong Kong police use pepper spray and batons in arrests of protesters [Video]Hong Kong police use pepper spray and batons in arrests of protesters

Hong Kong police arrested around a dozen protesters on Saturday (December 28), using pepper spray and batons on those who took part in a "shopping protest" aimed at disrupting business in a town near..

Aurora police searching for homicide suspect after shooting at mall [Video]Aurora police searching for homicide suspect after shooting at mall

A male juvenile died after a shooting at the Aurora Town Center Friday afternoon, police said.

Shooting at mall in Denver suburb wounds 1; no arrests made

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — Gunfire broke out at a mall in a Denver suburb on Friday, wounding at least one person and causing shoppers to scatter in search of hiding...
Seattle Times

Police respond to reports of shooting at Oklahoma City mall

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City police said Thursday they were responding to reports of a shooting at a mall, but it’s not clear if any shots were fired....
Seattle Times

