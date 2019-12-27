Person fatally shot at Aurora’s Town Center mall, police say it’s “not a mass-shooter situation”

Police are investigating the shooting death of a person inside the JCPenny store at the Town Center at Aurora mall around 4 p.m. Friday, police spokesman Anthony Camacho said.



