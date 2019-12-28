Hawaii tour helicopter wreckage found; fate of seven aboard uncertain

WMBF News Wreckage found of Hawaii tour helicopter carrying 7 >> https://t.co/x67bYrlYy9 https://t.co/sAhwOUeKci 15 seconds ago KATV News The wreckage of a helicopter carrying seven people to one of the most rugged and remote coastlines in Hawaii was fo… https://t.co/hdUC4ks1JA 17 seconds ago News Break Wreckage found of Hawaii tour helicopter carrying 7 https://t.co/VyNb8UfILX 17 seconds ago 💈NationalistCindy💈🚂🔴🐘🇺🇸 RT @TrumpsPrettyWom: 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 Wreckage of Hawaii tour helicopter carrying 7 has been found, officials say https://t.co/7mo2RuXaOL 37 seconds ago The Evening Sun The wreckage was found in a mountainous area on the island of Kauai, authorities said. Two of the passengers are be… https://t.co/phOS0BNVB6 1 minute ago Word on the Street in Memes* RT @NBCNews: BREAKING: The remains of 6 people have been recovered from the wreckage of a tour helicopter that crashed with 7 aboard on a H… 1 minute ago Hattiesburg American The wreckage was found in a mountainous area on the island of Kauai, authorities said. Two of the passengers are be… https://t.co/YBuO7RE9FA 2 minutes ago GEstrada RT @CBSEveningNews: DEVELOPING: Search crews in Hawaii have found the wreckage of a sight-seeing helicopter that failed to return after an… 3 minutes ago