Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Hawaii tour helicopter wreckage found; fate of seven aboard uncertain

Reuters Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
The wreckage of a Hawaii sightseeing helicopter that went missing with seven people aboard was located on Friday on the island of Kauai, a day after contact with the chopper was lost during its tour of the famed Na Pali Coast, authorities said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Coast Guard searches for lost helicopter carrying 7 off Hawaii

Coast Guard searches for lost helicopter carrying 7 off Hawaii 00:31

 The U.S. Coast Guard said it was searching for a helicopter with seven people on board that failed to return from a tour off the Hawaiian island of Kauai on Thursday evening. Roger Fortuna has more.

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Hawaii tour helicopter wreckage found; fate of 7 aboard uncertain


Indian Express

Hawaii: tour helicopter carrying seven people missing

Hawaii: tour helicopter carrying seven people missingNo signals had been received from the helicopter, which was carrying a pilot and six passengers, said bulletin A tour helicopter with seven people aboard...
WorldNews


Tweets about this

wmbfnews

WMBF News Wreckage found of Hawaii tour helicopter carrying 7 >> https://t.co/x67bYrlYy9 https://t.co/sAhwOUeKci 15 seconds ago

KATVNews

KATV News The wreckage of a helicopter carrying seven people to one of the most rugged and remote coastlines in Hawaii was fo… https://t.co/hdUC4ks1JA 17 seconds ago

newsbreakApp

News Break Wreckage found of Hawaii tour helicopter carrying 7 https://t.co/VyNb8UfILX 17 seconds ago

CVNationalist

💈NationalistCindy💈🚂🔴🐘🇺🇸 RT @TrumpsPrettyWom: 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 Wreckage of Hawaii tour helicopter carrying 7 has been found, officials say https://t.co/7mo2RuXaOL 37 seconds ago

theeveningsun

The Evening Sun The wreckage was found in a mountainous area on the island of Kauai, authorities said. Two of the passengers are be… https://t.co/phOS0BNVB6 1 minute ago

MemesAndTruth

Word on the Street in Memes* RT @NBCNews: BREAKING: The remains of 6 people have been recovered from the wreckage of a tour helicopter that crashed with 7 aboard on a H… 1 minute ago

hburgamerican

Hattiesburg American The wreckage was found in a mountainous area on the island of Kauai, authorities said. Two of the passengers are be… https://t.co/YBuO7RE9FA 2 minutes ago

AEstrag

GEstrada RT @CBSEveningNews: DEVELOPING: Search crews in Hawaii have found the wreckage of a sight-seeing helicopter that failed to return after an… 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.