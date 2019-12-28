Global  

Joe Biden Says He Will Not Comply With Potential Senate Impeachment Trial Subpoena

Daily Caller Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
'Doesn't that position you as if you're defying a subpoena, putting yourself above the law?'
Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump impeached by House in historic vote. Now what? [Video]Trump impeached by House in historic vote. Now what?

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump has now been officially impeached, making him the third U.S. president after Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton to face removal from office. According to CNN, the House of..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:30Published

Could Pete Buttigieg be an Unlikely Beneficiary of President Trump’s Impeachment? [Video]Could Pete Buttigieg be an Unlikely Beneficiary of President Trump’s Impeachment?

Some political strategists think one person who could benefit most from an impeachment trial of President Trump is…Pete Buttigieg? Veuer’s Justin Kircher explains.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Joe Biden Says He’d Defy Subpoena to Testify in Trump’s Senate Trial

Mr. Biden said Republican demands that he testify were an effort to shift attention away from the president’s own actions.
NYTimes.com

kathygieniec

kathy gieniec RT @DailyCaller: Joe Biden Says He Will Not Comply With Potential Senate Impeachment Trial Subpoena https://t.co/5JnEbvFjpQ 38 seconds ago

RasNospam

❄TRUE2theBLUE 🚴‍♂️🏃 Wrong Answer @JoeBiden! Wouldn't it be better to say you will fully cooperate with Nancy? If she can use you as… https://t.co/gpQqCmNEDR 1 minute ago

