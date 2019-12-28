Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Michigan State Beats Wake Forest In Yankee Stadium’s Pinstripe Bowl

CBS 2 Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Lewerke threw for 320 yards and a touchdown and ran for a score in Michigan State's 27-21 victory over Wake Forest on Friday night
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Fans feel mixed emotions about Spartans bowl game [Video]Fans feel mixed emotions about Spartans bowl game

Michigan State will play Wake Forest in the Pinstripe Bowl Game at Yankee stadium on Friday, Dec. 27.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Michigan State beats Wake Forest 27-21 in Pinstripe Bowl

NEW YORK (AP) — Brian Lewerke threw for 320 yards and a touchdown and ran for a score in Michigan State’s 27-21 victory over Wake Forest on Friday night in...
Seattle Times

Michigan State beats Wake Forest 27-21 in Pinstripe Bowl

Michigan State beats Wake Forest 27-21 in Pinstripe BowlMichigan State beats Wake Forest 27-21 in Pinstripe Bowl
FOX Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.