Devils Defense Scores Own Goal In OT, Hand Gift Win To Maple Leafs

CBS 2 Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Devils defenseman Damon Severson backhanded the puck into his own net in overtime
Devils score own goal in OT, Maple Leafs win 6th straight

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Devils defenseman Damon Severson backhanded the puck into his own net in overtime, gifting the Toronto Maple Leafs a 5-4 win over New...
Seattle Times

Leafs cash in on Devils' OT gift to extend win streak to 6

Devils defenceman Damon Severson backhanded the puck into his own net in overtime, gifting the Toronto Maple Leafs a 5-4 win over New Jersey on Friday night for...
CBC.ca Also reported by •Seattle Times

