Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Season of Sharing donor list

SFGate Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
*Fund total as of Dec. 26: $8,792,591*

*Advocate ($1,000-$1,499):* Felicia Adler, in memory of Randolph Marcus Adler

*Supporter ($500-$999):* Pat & Marc Strohlein, in honor of all those who volunteer in their community

*Collaborator ($250-$499):* Naomi Groeschel, in memory of Marian Isaacs

*Contributor ($100-$149):* Anonymous, in memory of Bud & Marge Dolan; Anonymous, in memory of Helen Mirassou; Anonymous, in memory of my two brothers

*Friend ($50-$99):* Anonymous, in memory of Doris Fumagali; David G. Fink, in memory of my grandmother, Annie Levanthal White

*Additional donations:* Tim & Anne Brydon; Cathy Devito; Jay Folberg & Diana Taylor; Ragnhild Fougner, in memory of Annie K. Aagaard; Helene Trescony Frakes; Hallie Friedman, in memory of housing counselor extraordinaire, Georgette Dunham; Linda M. Grady, in memory of Valentina Irene Grady; Nik Grant; Rosalind W. Harper, in memory of Olin, Bert, and Leslie West; Thomas Heatwole, in memory of Peggy Heatwole; Reed & Trish Kawahara; Cheryl Ann Leger; Kemper Lloyd; Kathryn MacDonald; Katherine Mack, in memory of Pamela Colnett; Mah Family; Bradley Owens, in memory of Richard Owens & Cecile Owens; Marc Passen, in memory of Joe & Ruth Passen; Pierre & Kathleen, in honor of Mercedes de la Rocha; Carla & Bill Raffetto; Dawn & Keith Reyen, in memory of Nancy Thompson; Sharmi; Vic & Anna-Lisa Silvestre, in memory of Roger Baxter, M.D.; Linda Stromberg, in memory of John Belli; Patricia Thomas, in memory of Hazel V. Boyd, Sylvia M. Boyd, and Virginia Neumann; Stacy Treco, in memory of Ken Treco; Sally Ann Unruh, in memory of Don Unruh; Lilly Urbach, in honor of children or lonely old souls;...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Best Moments From The Witcher Season 1 [Video]Top 10 Best Moments From The Witcher Season 1

Netflix's most recent masterpiece television show, The Witcher, has everyone talking Geralt of Rivia. Today we're looking at the best moments from The Wticher's first season. What was your favorite..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 10:27Published

Anonymous donor gifts $2k to Miami Twp. Police Department [Video]Anonymous donor gifts $2k to Miami Twp. Police Department

Although the holiday season is officially at an end, the season of giving continued when the Miami Township Police Department was gifted around $2,000 in donations from an anonymous donor. Instead of..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Season of Sharing Fund daily donor list

*Fund total as of Jan. 2: $9,334,327* *Advocate ($1,000-$1,499):* Douglas & Lisbeth Schwab; Byron Wittlin, in memory of Linda Wittlin. *Supporter...
SFGate

Chronicle Season of Sharing daily donor list

*Fund total as of Dec. 23: $8,486,363.90* *Benefactor ($1,500-$1,999):* Yvonne Bushman, in memory of George, Ruth & Bill Bushman. *Advocate...
SFGate


Tweets about this

HainesForSF

Shaun Haines 力是亮 Thoughts? San Francisco :: Season of Sharing Fund daily donor list - SFGate: Season of Sharing Fund daily donor lis… https://t.co/fOTz0VsJpZ 3 hours ago

insidebayarea

Inside the Bay Area SFGate: Season of Sharing Fund daily donor list https://t.co/xDDFW0di4s 5 hours ago

justcantmakeup

Chris Jones Can't make this up. https://t.co/W61K5G0VHa 8 hours ago

justcantmakeup

Chris Jones Can't make this up. https://t.co/9rj4zseqkI 5 days ago

insidebayarea

Inside the Bay Area SFGate: Season of Sharing donor list https://t.co/9qc8GfUUQg 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.