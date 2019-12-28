Season of Sharing donor list

Saturday, 28 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

*Fund total as of Dec. 26: $8,792,591*



*Advocate ($1,000-$1,499):* Felicia Adler, in memory of Randolph Marcus Adler



*Supporter ($500-$999):* Pat & Marc Strohlein, in honor of all those who volunteer in their community



*Collaborator ($250-$499):* Naomi Groeschel, in memory of Marian Isaacs



*Contributor ($100-$149):* Anonymous, in memory of Bud & Marge Dolan; Anonymous, in memory of Helen Mirassou; Anonymous, in memory of my two brothers



*Friend ($50-$99):* Anonymous, in memory of Doris Fumagali; David G. Fink, in memory of my grandmother, Annie Levanthal White



*Additional donations:* Tim & Anne Brydon; Cathy Devito; Jay Folberg & Diana Taylor; Ragnhild Fougner, in memory of Annie K. Aagaard; Helene Trescony Frakes; Hallie Friedman, in memory of housing counselor extraordinaire, Georgette Dunham; Linda M. Grady, in memory of Valentina Irene Grady; Nik Grant; Rosalind W. Harper, in memory of Olin, Bert, and Leslie West; Thomas Heatwole, in memory of Peggy Heatwole; Reed & Trish Kawahara; Cheryl Ann Leger; Kemper Lloyd; Kathryn MacDonald; Katherine Mack, in memory of Pamela Colnett; Mah Family; Bradley Owens, in memory of Richard Owens & Cecile Owens; Marc Passen, in memory of Joe & Ruth Passen; Pierre & Kathleen, in honor of Mercedes de la Rocha; Carla & Bill Raffetto; Dawn & Keith Reyen, in memory of Nancy Thompson; Sharmi; Vic & Anna-Lisa Silvestre, in memory of Roger Baxter, M.D.; Linda Stromberg, in memory of John Belli; Patricia Thomas, in memory of Hazel V. Boyd, Sylvia M. Boyd, and Virginia Neumann; Stacy Treco, in memory of Ken Treco; Sally Ann Unruh, in memory of Don Unruh; Lilly Urbach, in honor of children or lonely old souls;... 👓 View full article

