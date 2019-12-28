Global  

Remains of 6 recovered from Hawaii helicopter crash, no sign of survivors

Reuters Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Teams combing the wreckage of a Hawaii sightseeing helicopter that crashed on Kauai island found no sign of survivors on Friday and recovered six sets of human remains before suspending the search due to bad weather, police and fire officials said.
News video: Six bodies found after Hawaii helicopter crash

Six bodies found after Hawaii helicopter crash 00:36

 The remains of six people have been found after a helicopter heading to one of the most rugged and remote coastlines in Hawaii crashed. Officials said there are no indications of survivors after the incident at the top of a mountain on the island of Kauai. A search for the last person yet to be...

