Remains of 6 recovered from Hawaii helicopter crash, no sign of survivors
Saturday, 28 December 2019 () Teams combing the wreckage of a Hawaii sightseeing helicopter that crashed on Kauai island found no sign of survivors on Friday and recovered six sets of human remains before suspending the search due to bad weather, police and fire officials said.
