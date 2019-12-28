Global  

Miami Heat’s Chris Silva Hugs Mom For First Time In Years During Pre-Game Emotional Reunion

Saturday, 28 December 2019
A Miami Heat player got the surprise of a lifetime Friday evening.
News video: Emotional Reunion

Emotional Reunion 00:21

Basketball player Chris Silva has emotional reunion with mother after three years

Power forward breaks down in tears as he says: 'That's my mum'
Independent


WillStanifer

Will Stanifer RT @Ballislife: "That's my mom!" Miami Heat rookie Chris Silva reunites with his mom after 3 years. Since moving to the US in 2012, he's on… 34 seconds ago

Noah_Brunson

Noah Brunson RT @TheNBACentral: The Miami Heat surprise rookie Chris Silva with a surprise visit from his mom. This is her first time watching her son p… 54 seconds ago

RoLancsarics

Rosana Lancsarics RT @Independent: Basketball player Chris Silva has emotional reunion with mother after three years https://t.co/jIOcynvLaN 4 minutes ago

_fiifi__

Fiifi RT @HeatNationCP: Chris Silva gets extremely emotional upon seeing his mom for the first time in years. 😭👏 #HEATTwitter 🎥 Miami Heat htt… 4 minutes ago

