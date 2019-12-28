Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Joe Gallagher, unofficial photographer ofÂ MacArthur High football games, dies

Newsday Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Joe Gallagher became the unofficial photographer of many MacArthur High football games, practicesÂ and events after he saw the good will that the Levittown team offeredÂ his son, who has autism.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Virginia High School Football Coach Arrested After Alleged Locker Room Assault [Video]Virginia High School Football Coach Arrested After Alleged Locker Room Assault

The New Kent High School head football coach was arrested Wednesday for allegedly assaulting a player.

Credit: WTVR     Duration: 01:17Published

Singapore End 2019 SEA Games Football Campaign On A High [Video]Singapore End 2019 SEA Games Football Campaign On A High

🇸🇬 Team Singapore ended their 2019 SEA Games football campaign on a high as they defeated Brunei 7-0. 1 Play Sports reporter Duncan Elias spoke to the team after the match and they gave an honest..

Credit: 1playsports.com     Duration: 03:54Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Joe Burrow’s High School Is In The Process Of Naming The Stadium After Him

Quarterback Joe Burrow’s high school is about to give him a major honor. Following his Heisman victory and a 13-0 season with LSU, the Athens High School will...
Daily Caller

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.