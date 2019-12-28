QB Kedon Slovis hurt, USC falls to Iowa in Holiday Bowl

Saturday, 28 December 2019 ( 6 hours ago )

Ihmir Smith-Marsette scored on a 6-yard run, a 98-yard kickoff return and a 12-yard reception — all in the second quarter — to lead No. 19 Iowa to a 49-24 victory over No. 22 USC in the Holiday Bowl on Friday night in San Diego.



Senior Nate Stanley threw two touchdown passes and the Hawkeyes (10-3) won their fourth straight game for their sixth 10-win season in head coach Kirk Ferentz’s 21 years.



USC freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis, who threw two touchdown passes, was knocked out of the game with an apparent arm injury early in the third quarter. The Trojans (8-5) had won their previous three games. They fell apart after Slovis left.



Smith-Marsette helped the Hawkeyes to a 28-17 halftime lead.



Smith-Marsette scored on a 6-yard sweep for a 14-7 lead. After USC tied it on Slovis’ 16-yard pass to Vavae Malepeai, Smith-Marsette returned the kickoff 98 yards to give the Hawkeyes the lead for good.



Smith-Marsette, a junior wide receiver, also had a 95-yard kickoff return for a score in the regular-season finale against Nebraska.



Stanley found Smith-Marsette on a 12-yard scoring pass on Iowa’s next possession for a 28-14 lead.



Chase McGrath kicked a 32-yard field goal as the clock expired to cut USC’s deficit to 28-17 at halftime.



The Trojans pulled to 28-24 on Stephen Carr’s 2-yard run to cap the opening drive of the second half. It followed a 55-yard pass from Slovis to Amon-Ra St. Brown to the Iowa 5. Jack Koerner was called for roughing the passer when he slammed down Slovis, whose head hit the turf.



Kicker Michael Brown then recovered his own onside kick. Slovis was hurt two plays later when he was sacked and fumbled, which was recovered by USC. Slovis departed and was replaced by Matt Fink.



Slovis took the starting job after JT Daniels suffered a...


