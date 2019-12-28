Global  

Air Force tops Washington State 31-21 at Cheez-It Bowl

Denver Post Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Kadin Remsberg ran for 178 yards and stretched to the pylon for a 3-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter, lifting No. 24 Air Force to a 31-21 victory over Washington State in the Cheez-It Bowl on Friday night.
