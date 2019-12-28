Global  

Hawaii tour helicopter crash kills 6, leaves 1 missing

Denver Post Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
The search for the final person missing after a Hawaii tour helicopter crash killed six is expected to resume Saturday depending on weather, officials said.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Coast Guard searches for lost helicopter carrying 7 off Hawaii

Coast Guard searches for lost helicopter carrying 7 off Hawaii 00:31

 The U.S. Coast Guard said it was searching for a helicopter with seven people on board that failed to return from a tour off the Hawaiian island of Kauai on Thursday evening. Roger Fortuna has more.

Recent related news from verified sources

Coast Guard: Tour helicopter carrying 7 missing in Hawaii

HONOLULU (AP) — A tour helicopter with seven people aboard went missing in Hawaii on Thursday evening, the U.S. Coast Guard said. The owner of the helicopter...
Seattle Times

Hawaii: tour helicopter carrying seven people missing

Hawaii: tour helicopter carrying seven people missingNo signals had been received from the helicopter, which was carrying a pilot and six passengers, said bulletin A tour helicopter with seven people aboard...
WorldNews

