The 2010s: Hashtags And Social Movements

NPR Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
We at the hashtags that spawned the decade's biggest social movements. Gene McVay, Marcus Hunter and Tarana Burke discuss their roles.
A look back at 10 of the biggest social movements of the 2010s, and how they shaped Seattle

The decade has seen some powerful movements — people organizing around shared causes to create change. Just as the civil rights movement fought back against...
Seattle Times

