Female astronaut Christina Koch makes history

Astronaut Christina Koch now holds the record for the longest single spaceflight by a woman. Koch blasted off to the International Space Station 289-days ago, but her milestone is about much more than just the duration of her time way from earth.



Recent related videos from verified sources Amazing GoPro Footage Of First Female-Only Spacewalk This amazing tethered gopro footage shows Expedition 61 flight engineers Christina Koch and Jessica Meir of NASA during the first female-only spacewalk. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:50Published on November 12, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources Astronaut Christina Koch set to break record for longest spaceflight by a woman NASA astronaut Christina Koch is about to make history for the second time this year. Saturday will be her 289th consecutive day in space, breaking Peggy...

CBS News 1 day ago



Christina Koch setting new space record Christina Koch passes Peggy Whitson's 288-day mark on Saturday to set a new record for longest single space flight by a female astronaut.

CBS News 1 day ago



