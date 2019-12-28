Global  

Female astronaut Christina Koch makes history

CBS News Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Astronaut Christina Koch now holds the record for the longest single spaceflight by a woman. Koch blasted off to the International Space Station 289-days ago, but her milestone is about much more than just the duration of her time way from earth.
News video: NASA Astronaut Christina Koch Breaks Spaceflight Record

NASA Astronaut Christina Koch Breaks Spaceflight Record 00:31

 Christina Koch has broken a spaceflight record.

Amazing GoPro Footage Of First Female-Only Spacewalk [Video]Amazing GoPro Footage Of First Female-Only Spacewalk

This amazing tethered gopro footage shows Expedition 61 flight engineers Christina Koch and Jessica Meir of NASA during the first female-only spacewalk.

Astronaut Christina Koch set to break record for longest spaceflight by a woman

NASA astronaut Christina Koch is about to make history for the second time this year. Saturday will be her 289th consecutive day in space, breaking Peggy...
CBS News

Christina Koch setting new space record

Christina Koch passes Peggy Whitson's 288-day mark on Saturday to set a new record for longest single space flight by a female astronaut.
CBS News

