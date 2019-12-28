McDonalds employees save woman who mouthed "help me" at drive-thru
Saturday, 28 December 2019 () Sheriff's deputies say a man followed a woman inside a Mcdonald's in Northern California and ordered her to leave with him. Employees became concerned when the woman pulled up to the drive-thru, and mouthed the words "help me" to one of the workers. The employees used their emergency training, and held up the drive thru line until police could arrive.
