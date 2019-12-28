Global  

New York City boosts security for New Year's Eve celebration

CBS News Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Security will be tight in New York City as it gets ready for its biggest celebration of the year. On Friday, organizers unveiled this year's revamped design of the New Year's Eve ball, which will sit high above Times Square. Kenneth Craig reports on the preparations.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: New Waterford Crystals installed on Times Square New Year's Eve ball

New Waterford Crystals installed on Times Square New Year's Eve ball 01:10

 Fiskars Tom Brennan and Countdown Entertainment's Jeffrey Straus detail the 'Gift of Goodwill'

