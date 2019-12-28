Global  

Man Fatally Stabbed In The Bronx, Investigation Ongoing

CBS 2 Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
The incident happened around 2:35 a.m. on Dec. 21 inside a building on University Avenue near Eames Place.
Credit: CBS 2 New York
News video: Man Fatally Stabbed In The Bronx, Investigation Ongoing

Man Fatally Stabbed In The Bronx, Investigation Ongoing 00:04

 Police have released surveillance footage of an individual wanted for questioning in connection to a fatal stabbing that happened in the Bronx on Dec. 21, 2019. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers)

