Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Police increase presence in New York's Jewish communities after anti-Semitic attacks

CBS News Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Police in New York are increasing their presence in neighborhoods with large Jewish populations following a series of anti-Semitic attacks. It comes as Jews celebrate Hanukkah, and as civil rights groups are noting an uptick in hate crimes across the country. Don Dahler reports.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Jewish Community Shaken By Rash Of Anti-Semitic Attacks

Jewish Community Shaken By Rash Of Anti-Semitic Attacks 01:48

 CBS2's Nick Caloway has the latest on the spike in anti-Semitic attacks across New York City.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Quadruple shooting in Buffalo's Riverside neighborhood [Video]Quadruple shooting in Buffalo's Riverside neighborhood

Quadruple shooting in Buffalo's Riverside neighborhood

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 00:25Published

Local reaction to 5 people being stabbed at a Hanukkah celebration in a New York suburb [Video]Local reaction to 5 people being stabbed at a Hanukkah celebration in a New York suburb

A man walked into a rabbi's home during a Hanukkah celebration in a New York suburb Saturday night and began stabbing people, witnesses say. Five victims were taken to nearby hospitals, according to..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

After string of anti-Semitic attacks, de Blasio laments hatred 'emanating from Washington'

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio blames an "atmosphere of hate" for the recent increase in anti-Semitic attacks in his city and the surrounding areas, but in a...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Deutsche WelleCNA

NYPD Increases Presence In Jewish Areas After Recent Attacks

NYPD Increases Presence In Jewish Areas After Recent AttacksWatch VideoThe New York Police Department will increase its presence in several Brooklyn neighborhoods after a string of possible anti-Semitic incidents this...
Newsy

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DBChirpy

Debbie Boone RT @CNNnewsroom: “This is an American cancer.” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo reacts to the Hanukkah celebration stabbings. “We’re going to inc… 27 minutes ago

italianagaveau

Italianagaveau RT @CNN: “This is an American cancer,” says New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, reacting to the Hanukkah celebration stabbings. “We’re going to inc… 35 minutes ago

questfortruth10

martin taylor RT @amyalkon: This horrible home-invasion machete attack on Orthodox Jews celebrating Hanukah is just one in a regular series of attacks on… 41 minutes ago

SharonDove17

Sharon Dove New York To Increase Police Presence After Anti-Semitic Attacks https://t.co/ot8Kl5QjdQ 50 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.