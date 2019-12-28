New video shows fellow SEALs disparage Edward Gallagher
Saturday, 28 December 2019 () In newly-leaked videos obtained by The New York Times, fellow SEALs describe Edward Gallagher in blunt terms. Gallagher was acquitted of murdering an ISIS founder, but he was found guilty of posing with the dead militant. His case gained national attention after President Trump restored his rank and prevented any further punishment. David Martin reports on the SEALs' accusations.
