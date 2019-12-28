Global  

New video shows fellow SEALs disparage Edward Gallagher

CBS News Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
In newly-leaked videos obtained by The New York Times, fellow SEALs describe Edward Gallagher in blunt terms. Gallagher was acquitted of murdering an ISIS founder, but he was found guilty of posing with the dead militant. His case gained national attention after President Trump restored his rank and prevented any further punishment. David Martin reports on the SEALs' accusations.
News video: New York Times documentary looks at Eddie Gallagher case

New York Times documentary looks at Eddie Gallagher case 02:07

 The New York Times' "The Weekly" takes a closer look at the case and trial of now-retired Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher.

