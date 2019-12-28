Global  

McDonald's employees help woman who mouthed "help me" at drive-thru

CBS News Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
The employees called 911, which led to an arrest.
News video: McDonald's Employees Help Abused Woman Who Mouthed 'Help Me' In Drive-Thru

McDonald's Employees Help Abused Woman Who Mouthed 'Help Me' In Drive-Thru 00:43

 McDonald’s employees reportedly helped an abused woman get out of a risky situation.

California McDonald's saves abused woman [Video]California McDonald's saves abused woman

Their quick-thinking actions helped saved her life.

McDonald's Employees Alert Police After Distressed Woman Mouths 'Help me' In Drive Thru Woman [Video]McDonald's Employees Alert Police After Distressed Woman Mouths "Help me" In Drive Thru Woman

A distressed woman walked up the counter of a McDonald's in Lodi, California, and asked for emergency help.

McDonalds employees save woman who mouthed "help me" at drive-thru

Sheriff's deputies say a man followed a woman inside a Mcdonald's in Northern California and ordered her to leave with him. Employees became concerned when the...
CBS News

