Joe Biden Says No ‘Legal Basis’ Exists for the Senate to Seek His Testimony

NYTimes.com Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Mr. Biden wrote on Twitter that he wanted to clarify comments in which he said he would not comply with a subpoena to testify at President Trump’s impeachment trial.
News video: Facing blowback, Biden clarifies stance on impeachment trial testimony

Facing blowback, Biden clarifies stance on impeachment trial testimony 01:31

 U.S. Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden on Saturday said there would be “no legal basis” for Republicans to subpoena his testimony in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, clarifying remarks from Friday that drew criticism. Yahaira Jacquez reports.

Kurt Volker Shuts Down Justifications For Investigating The Bidens [Video]Kurt Volker Shuts Down Justifications For Investigating The Bidens

Former U.S. special representative to Ukraine, Kurt Volker was called to testify. Republicans called on Volker to be a witness in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. In his testimony,..

Biden tries to explain why he would refuse to testify in Senate impeachment trial

Former Vice President Joe Biden sought Saturday to explain why he would defy a congressional subpoena if called to testify in the Senate trial of President...
Seattle Times Also reported by •ReutersUSATODAY.com

