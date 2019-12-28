NotComey RT @TheCyanPost: Joe Biden Says No ‘Legal Basis’ Exists for the Senate to Seek His Testimony https://t.co/kE1ughdPYF https://t.co/p043CKP0wQ 27 minutes ago TheCyanPost Joe Biden Says No ‘Legal Basis’ Exists for the Senate to Seek His Testimony https://t.co/kE1ughdPYF https://t.co/p043CKP0wQ 30 minutes ago 🇱🇷Vanessa 🇱🇷Coll Joe Biden Says No ‘Legal Basis’ Exists for the Senate to Seek His Testimony https://t.co/CNQWqYZ6H2 https://t.co/Ctnn9ZEaER 30 minutes ago WhatsNew2Day Joe Biden says there is “no legal basis” for Republicans to sue him and son Hunter https://t.co/LyC9ALbLDL https://t.co/M5URJtro07 41 minutes ago XpressNews Joe Biden says there is “no legal basis” for Republicans to sue him and son Hunter https://t.co/t6k0RwcPdn https://t.co/0xJ7XpTow5 41 minutes ago Latest Commentary Joe Biden Says No ‘Legal Basis’ Exists for the Senate to Seek His Testimony - https://t.co/3r0pNjLibi #LatestComments 45 minutes ago Doug Mataconis Joe Biden Says No ‘Legal Basis’ Exists for the Senate to Seek His Testimony https://t.co/EbdTWsSZpU 51 minutes ago DIYPOTUS Joe Biden Says No ‘Legal Basis’ Exists for the Senate to Seek His Testimony - https://t.co/0qkfn5j8u0 - #uspolitics #trump #potus #democracy 59 minutes ago