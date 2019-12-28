Global  

Man dies after being beaten in Christmas Eve mugging for $1

CBS News Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
The victim's partner said he suffered the fatal blows while trying to spare him and urging him to run to safety, which he did.
News video: Man Brutally Beaten For $1 On Christmas Eve

Man Brutally Beaten For $1 On Christmas Eve 00:29

 Police are looking for the suspects caught on camera viciously beating a man to steal $1 on Christmas Eve.

Police Seek Suspects Accused Of Beating Man To Death For $1 [Video]Police Seek Suspects Accused Of Beating Man To Death For $1

CBSN New York's Charlie Cooper has the latest on the death of a robbery victim brutally attacked by a gang of suspects on Christmas Eve.

A Man Is Creating Canes For Veterans From Used Christmas Trees [Video]A Man Is Creating Canes For Veterans From Used Christmas Trees

A man is creating canes for veterans from used Christmas trees.

Man Who Was Beaten, Robbed Of $1 On Christmas Eve Dies At Hospital

Police have released surveillance footage of several individuals wanted for questioning in connection to the incident.
CBS 2

Flamur Beqiri: Family of man shot on Christmas Eve 'in shock' after witnessing Battersea killing

'To have so much sadness at this time of the year is heartbreaking'
Independent

