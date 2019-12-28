Global  

Small plane crashes in Louisiana, killing 5 en route to college football playoff game

Denver Post Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
A small plane en route to a college football playoff game crashed into the parking lot of a post office in Louisiana shortly after takeoff on Saturday, killing the daughter-in-law of one of the team's coaches and four other people on board.
News video: Lincoln Riley Talks Getting CFP Win

Lincoln Riley Talks Getting CFP Win 02:12

 Lincoln Riley talks about finally being able to win a College Football Playoff game.

Recent related news from verified sources

LSU OC's daughter-in-law dies in airplane crash

Carley McCord, a Louisiana sports reporter and the daughter-in-law of LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger, had died in a plane crash while en route to the...
ESPN Also reported by •CBC.ca

Joe Burrow Threw 7 Touchdowns. And That Was Just L.S.U.’s First Half

Louisiana State easily blew past Oklahoma in their College Football Playoff semifinal, 63-28, earning a spot in the Jan. 13 championship game. Burrow, the...
NYTimes.com

