17-year-old identified as victim of Aurora mall shooting

Denver Post Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
The leader of a local nonprofit identified Nathan Poindexter, 17, as the victim of a fatal shooting inside Aurora's Town Center mall on Friday afternoon.
