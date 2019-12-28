Global  

Plane crash before LSU Peach Bowl: Carley McCord among 5 victims identified

azcentral.com Saturday, 28 December 2019
A plane crashed Saturday in Lafayette, Louisiana, killing five people. One person on board survived. Passersby pulled person from flaming wreckage.
 
News video: Five people killed in plane crash in Louisiana - local media

Five people killed in plane crash in Louisiana - local media 01:03

 Five people heading to a college football game in Atlanta were killed on Saturday when their small plane crashed just after it departed from a regional airport in southern Louisiana, local media and authorities reported.

Former Browns in-house reporter Carley McCord among 5 killed in Louisiana plane crash [Video]Former Browns in-house reporter Carley McCord among 5 killed in Louisiana plane crash

A former Cleveland Browns in-house reporter was killed in a plane crash Saturday morning in Louisiana.

Daughter-in-law of LSU offensive coordinator dies in plane crash on way to Peach Bowl

Carley McCord, the daugther-in-law of LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger, was one of five people killed in a plane crash headed to Peach Bowl.
5 killed in Lafayette, Louisiana, plane crash

A twin-engine plane crashed in Lafayette, Louisiana, about an hour west of the capital Baton Rouge.The crash killed five passengers, including Carley McCord, the...
