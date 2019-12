Joe Burrow turned in the greatest performance yet in his Heisman Trophy season, throwing for seven touchdowns and 493 yards as No. 1 LSU romped to a breathtaking 63-28 victory over No. 4 Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl semifinal game Saturday.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Joe Burrow Awarded 2019 Heisman Trophy Joe Burrow Awarded 2019 Heisman Trophy. Burrow was named the most outstanding college football player on Saturday night. Burrow is LSU's first Heisman winner since Billy Cannon in 1959. The LSU.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:15Published 2 weeks ago 2019 College Football Award Winners 2019 College Football Award Winners. The ceremony took place at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. LSU quarterback Joe Burrow won the Maxwell and Walter Camp Awards for player of the.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:27Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Burrow throws 7 TD passes, Clemson routs Oklahoma 63-28 ATLANTA (AP) — Joe Burrow turned in the greatest performance yet in his Heisman Trophy season, throwing for seven touchdowns and 493 yards as No. 1 LSU romped...

Seattle Times 2 hours ago



Burrow throws 7 TDs, No. 1 LSU routs No. Oklahoma 63-28 Burrow throws 7 TDs, No. 1 LSU routs No. Oklahoma 63-28

FOX Sports 2 hours ago





Tweets about this