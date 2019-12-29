Global  

No. 13 Penn State tops No. 15 Memphis 53-39 in Cotton Bowl

Denver Post Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
All-America linebacker Micah Parsons led the big blitz for Penn State, and he had Brady White all wrapped up when the Memphis quarterback suddenly flipped away the ball — right into the hands of Garrett Taylor.
News video: Penn State Nittany Lion Statue Made Completely Out Of Tires

Penn State Nittany Lion Statue Made Completely Out Of Tires 00:22

 It's over five feet tall and weighs more than 200 pounds.

Cotton Bowl Preview: #10 Penn State Looks To Hold Off Feisty #17 Memphis [Video]Cotton Bowl Preview: #10 Penn State Looks To Hold Off Feisty #17 Memphis

KDKA sports anchor Rich Walsh breaks down the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic matchup between the Penn State Nittany Lions and Memphis Tigers. He says that he is interested to see just how good Memphis is..

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:06Published


No. 12 Penn State runs over and through Memphis in a fast and furious Cotton Bowl

Penn State piled up a stunning 400 rushing yards to hold off Memphis for their first Cotton Bowl victory in 45 years and finish the season at 11-2.
USATODAY.com

Big-play G5 Memphis offense, Big Ten Penn State D in Cotton

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Penn State coach James Franklin listened to Memphis coach Ryan Silverfield talk about how phenomenal the Nittany Lions have been on...
Seattle Times

Pittsburgh_NC

Pittsburg NewsChan Pittsburgh News No. 13 Penn State tops No. 15 Memphis 53-39 in Cotton Bowl https://t.co/p9pkJBQGsg https://t.co/sb0jbvdbHx 33 minutes ago

NBCPhiladelphia

NBC10 Philadelphia A 15-yard interception return for a touchdown was just one of the highlights of Penn State's 53-39 victory over Mem… https://t.co/uZKWlIpNsx 50 minutes ago

galeanTV

Galean Stewart RT @wfaa: Saturday's game was the highest-scoring Cotton Bowl ever. https://t.co/w72xax2TZN 56 minutes ago

newsaggregated

News Aggregated No. 13 Penn State tops No. 15 Memphis 53-39 in Cotton Bowl https://t.co/y6guj21sjo 57 minutes ago

wfaa

WFAA Saturday's game was the highest-scoring Cotton Bowl ever. https://t.co/w72xax2TZN 1 hour ago

NazarethNo1Fan

Andy Coach Weaver RT @CBSPhilly: No. 10 @PennStateFball tops No. 17 Memphis in the highest-scoring Cotton Bowl ever. https://t.co/xJRUJLu1wv 2 hours ago

BJChiszar

Benjamin John Chiszar MPA, MS RT @WPXI: No. 13 Penn State tops No. 15 Memphis 53-39 in Cotton Bowl https://t.co/ngqH2dWaMk 2 hours ago

_SportsNetwork

The Sports Network No. 13 Penn State tops No. 15 Memphis 53-39 in Cotton Bowl https://t.co/TKeGwFkTfG https://t.co/L7RT8Xhq24 2 hours ago

