New York synagogue stabbing attack results in several injuries: reports

FOXNews.com Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
A stabbing attack Saturday night at a synagogue in a suburb north of New York City has left several people injured, according to reports.
News video: Number Of Flu Cases On The Rise In New York

Number Of Flu Cases On The Rise In New York 02:09

 Flu season is here, and in New York State, there's been a 77% increase in the number of cases in just one week; CBS2's Valerie Castro reports.

Five stabbed at rabbi’s home during Hanukkah celebration [Video]Five stabbed at rabbi’s home during Hanukkah celebration

A knifeman attacked a Hanukkah celebration at a rabbi’s home north of New York City late on Saturday, stabbing and injuring five people before fleeing in a vehicle, police said. The attack appeared..

Several People Stabbed By Machete-Wielding Suspect During Chanukah Event [Video]Several People Stabbed By Machete-Wielding Suspect During Chanukah Event

Multiple people have reportedly been stabbed in an attack on a Rabbi’s home in New York‘s Rockland County.

Video From New York Synagogue Stabbing Attack Emerges Online - Reports


RIA Nov.

At least three people stabbed near New York synagogue: reports

Multiple people were stabbed on Saturday night in a house close to a synagogue in Monsey, New York, according to local media reports.
Reuters

RantyAmyCurtis

Amy Curtis RT @MrAndyNgo: “Deployment of cops to protect Jewish people from Back & Latinx folks sounds like a white nationalist’s dream scenario.” Thi… 4 seconds ago

quebectaxslave

Mel That’s it🖕 RT @business: The attack in New York appears to be the latest in a string targeting Jews in the region https://t.co/79r0bemlup 5 seconds ago

JerryDiy99

Gerard Dresch RT @MrAndyNgo: Breaking: Several injured in stabbing attack at a synagogue in upstate New York. The suspect is described as a black male wh… 17 seconds ago

mateo_tao

Mathis Mateo, MD ☀️🌟🌙🌹 RT @CBSNewYork: BREAKING: At least 3 people have been stabbed by a man with a machete inside a synagogue in Monsey, New York. More here: ht… 26 seconds ago

2Goldenbabies

marian steinfeld - TEXT TRUMP to 88022 RT @MrAndyNgo: Security footage shows the suspect driving off after the stabbing attack at the Monsey, New York synagogue. He was later arr… 30 seconds ago

KRaZiKiLLeTTe

🎪KRaZiKiLLeTTe🎈⭐⭐⭐TEXT TRUMP to 88022 RT @RealSaavedra: BREAKING: Mass Stabbing Attack Reported At New York Synagogue  https://t.co/oOYBBnGwpU 44 seconds ago

ConnieAustinTX

Connie McDonald RT @gatewaypundit: BREAKING: Multiple People Stabbed at a Synagogue in Monsey, NY in Anti-Semitic MACHETE Attack -- Second Stabbing Attack… 51 seconds ago

PQuefelec

Pascale QflcAbeille 🌍 🇪🇺 🌱 🚴 RT @nytimes: A knife attack at a rabbi's home in a New York suburb left several people wounded, an official said. https://t.co/FQy0cItIbe 3 minutes ago

