New York synagogue stabbing attack results in several injuries: reports

Amy Curtis RT @MrAndyNgo: “Deployment of cops to protect Jewish people from Back & Latinx folks sounds like a white nationalist’s dream scenario.” Thi… 4 seconds ago

Mel That’s it🖕 RT @business: The attack in New York appears to be the latest in a string targeting Jews in the region https://t.co/79r0bemlup 5 seconds ago

Gerard Dresch RT @MrAndyNgo: Breaking: Several injured in stabbing attack at a synagogue in upstate New York. The suspect is described as a black male wh… 17 seconds ago

Mathis Mateo, MD ☀️🌟🌙🌹 RT @CBSNewYork: BREAKING: At least 3 people have been stabbed by a man with a machete inside a synagogue in Monsey, New York. More here: ht… 26 seconds ago

marian steinfeld - TEXT TRUMP to 88022 RT @MrAndyNgo: Security footage shows the suspect driving off after the stabbing attack at the Monsey, New York synagogue. He was later arr… 30 seconds ago

🎪KRaZiKiLLeTTe🎈⭐⭐⭐TEXT TRUMP to 88022 RT @RealSaavedra: BREAKING: Mass Stabbing Attack Reported At New York Synagogue https://t.co/oOYBBnGwpU 44 seconds ago

Connie McDonald RT @gatewaypundit: BREAKING: Multiple People Stabbed at a Synagogue in Monsey, NY in Anti-Semitic MACHETE Attack -- Second Stabbing Attack… 51 seconds ago