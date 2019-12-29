Global  

DeAngelo Scores In OT, Rangers Beat Maple Leafs 5-4

CBS 2 Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Tony DeAngelo scored 51 seconds into overtime to lift the New York Rangers to a 5-4 win over Toronto
DeAngelo scores in OT, Rangers halt Leafs’ win streak at 6

TORONTO (AP) — Tony DeAngelo scored 51 seconds into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Maple Leafs 5-4 on Saturday night, snapping Toronto’s win...
Seattle Times

Rangers beat Maple Leafs in overtime on Tony DeAngelo's goal

First back-to-back wins in over a month for the Blueshirts.Â 
Newsday

