New York Synagogue Attack: Machete-Wielding Suspect Captured In NYC After At Least 5 People Wounded In Monsey
Sunday, 29 December 2019 () Authorities say five people were stabbed or wounded when a suspect allegedly barged through the front door of a synagogue in Monsey, N.Y., and went on the attack. When he was done, police say the man sped off in a car, sparking an intense search.
The suspect in a Monsey, New York, synagogue attack led law enforcement on a two-hour cross-county search late Saturday night before officers finally caught him in Harlem; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.