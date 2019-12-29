Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

New York Synagogue Attack: Machete-Wielding Suspect Captured In NYC After At Least 5 People Wounded In Monsey

CBS 2 Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Authorities say five people were stabbed or wounded when a suspect allegedly barged through the front door of a synagogue in Monsey, N.Y., and went on the attack. When he was done, police say the man sped off in a car, sparking an intense search.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: New York Synagogue Attack: Suspect Taken Into Custody In Harlem After Cross-County Search

New York Synagogue Attack: Suspect Taken Into Custody In Harlem After Cross-County Search 01:28

 The suspect in a Monsey, New York, synagogue attack led law enforcement on a two-hour cross-county search late Saturday night before officers finally caught him in Harlem; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Gives Update On New York Synagogue Stabbing [Video]Gov. Andrew Cuomo Gives Update On New York Synagogue Stabbing

On Sunday morning, Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave an update on the Saturday night stabbing at a Rockland County synagogue.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 05:01Published

New York Synagogue Attack: 5 Stabbed Or Wounded By Machete-Wielding Suspect In Monsey [Video]New York Synagogue Attack: 5 Stabbed Or Wounded By Machete-Wielding Suspect In Monsey

Authorities say five people were stabbed or wounded when a suspect allegedly barged through the front door of a synagogue in Monsey, New York, and went on the attack; CBS2's Marc Liverman reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:16Published


Recent related news from verified sources

At least 5 people have reportedly been stabbed at a rabbi's home in Monsey, New York

At least 5 people have reportedly been stabbed at a rabbi's home in Monsey, New Yorkmonsey stabbing Reuters/Eduardo Munoz Multiple people were reportedly stabbed in a rabbi's home in Monsey, New York, on Saturday evening. The Orthodox Jewish...
WorldNews Also reported by •ReutersReuters IndiaKhaleej TimesHinduIndiaTimesCBS NewsSifyUSATODAY.com

New York synagogue stabbing attack results in several injuries: reports

A stabbing attack Saturday night at a synagogue in a suburb north of New York City has left several people injured, according to reports.
FOXNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

lookner

Steve Lookner RT @CBSNewYork: NEW YORK SYNAGOGUE ATTACK: First look at suspect captured in Harlem after 2-hour police chase following machete attack at R… 16 seconds ago

LindaTraitz

Linda Traitz RT @MrAndyNgo: Breaking: Several injured in stabbing attack at a synagogue in upstate New York. The suspect is described as a black male wh… 33 seconds ago

HarlemUp

Reduce litter in East Harlem RT @CBSNewYork: BREAKING: At least 3 people have been stabbed by a man with a machete inside a synagogue in Monsey, New York. More here: ht… 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.